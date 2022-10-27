 
People's Choice Awards reveals nominee's list for 2022

People's Choice Awards reveals nominee's list for 2022

People’s Choice Awards has disclosed the nominees' list for 2022.

On October 27, Soompi reported that the People’s Choice Awards announced the nominations list for 2022 and the general public is allowed to vote in various film, music, and television categories.

The world’s famous band BTS scored three nominations this year. BTS nominates for the 'Group of 2022' Award and The 'Music Video of 2022' for Yet to Come (The most beautiful moment). The band is also nominated for 'The Concert Tour of 2022'.

BLACKPINK is nominated for two categories this year. The 'Group of 2022' award and The 'Music Video of 2022' for Pink Venom.

Meanwhile, BTS member Jungkook is nominated separately for two awards for his solo collab hit album with Charlie Puth Left and Right.

Jungkook's solo song is nominated for 'The Music Video of 2022' award against BTS full group song Yet To Come and for the 'Collaboration Song of 2022'.

The Award ceremony will be broadcast on December 6, 2022, and general public voting is open until November 9, 2022. 

