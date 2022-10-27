 
entertainment
Thursday Oct 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry told friends he had 'crush' on Meghan Markle during 'Suits'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 27, 2022

Prince Harry always had a soft spot for beloved wife Meghan Markle.

Royal author Katie Nicholl reveals The Duke of Sussex was a fan of Meghan's character, Rachel Zane, from Suits.

“He [Harry] had a crush on [Meghan’s character] Rachel Zane two years before he met Meghan and the reason I know is because I was having drinks with one of his friends.”

Ms Nicholl added that Harry described Meghan as his 'ideal girl' two years before he actually went out on a first date with the mother of his children.

The couple went out on a blind date in 2016. Meghan and Harry announced their engagement in 2017 and eventually tied the knot at St George's Chapel in 2018.

