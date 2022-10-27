Prince Harry told friends he had 'crush' on Meghan Markle during 'Suits'

Prince Harry always had a soft spot for beloved wife Meghan Markle.

Royal author Katie Nicholl reveals The Duke of Sussex was a fan of Meghan's character, Rachel Zane, from Suits.

“He [Harry] had a crush on [Meghan’s character] Rachel Zane two years before he met Meghan and the reason I know is because I was having drinks with one of his friends.”

Ms Nicholl added that Harry described Meghan as his 'ideal girl' two years before he actually went out on a first date with the mother of his children.

The couple went out on a blind date in 2016. Meghan and Harry announced their engagement in 2017 and eventually tied the knot at St George's Chapel in 2018.