Thursday Oct 27 2022
Prince Harry's bombshell title memoir title leaked: 'At last!'

Thursday Oct 27, 2022

Prince Harry has just broken his silence over the title of his incoming memoir.

The news has been announced by a spokesperson for Pengium Random House.

They began by dubbing the memoir a “raw, unflinching honesty” and revealed that the January 2023 release will be named ‘Spare’.

they even released a statement on the topic and claimed, “As Diana, Princess of Wales, was laid to rest, billions wondered what the princes must be thinking and feeling — and how their lives would play out from that point on,” the statement reads in part. For Harry, this is his story at last.”

The book is estimated to be narly 416 pages long, and will be translated in to 16 languages. 

