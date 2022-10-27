 
Nicholas Cage raking in big money after 'Pig' success: Details inside

Nicholas Cage raking in big money after 'Pig' success

Nicolas Cage is in high demand in Hollywood big productions due to the actor's critical performance in the 2021 thriller Pig, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

For the first time, the National Treasure actor is in demand for live-action studio films since 2011's Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance. The actor had occasionally been involved with studio projects, including The Croods and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

The big break came for the Oscar winner after a long hiatus after collecting universal praise for Robin in Pig in the shape of The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, an action movie produced by Lionsgate. Then the 58-year-old landed the role of Dracula in Universal's next vampire thriller Renfield.

Insiders confided to THR that the Leaving Las Vegas actor was paid $7 million to act in Massive Talent and got nearly $3 million for Renfield for a supporting role.

The Michael Sarnoski-directed film has jumped the actor's price for starring in films to $4 million. Leading many big productions such as National Treasure and Face/off to rope in Cage for sequels.

However, Nicolas's resurgence is below par with the actor's height of success in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Where the actor reportedly charged $20 million per film. 

