Netflix ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities’ teases chilling upcoming episode

Netflix’s highly anticipated series Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities gears up for a new haunting episode.



The eight-episode series will be debuting two new episodes each night with the entire collection available on Friday, October 28th. Each episode will have a different cast and a different storyline.

Fans were treated to a teaser of the much-anticipated episode of del Toro’s on-screen stories - an adaptation of H.P. Lovecraft’s haunting short story, Pickman’s Model, starring Ben Barnes.

What will be the story for the episode?

The original story centres around two men, one being the titular Richard Upton Pickman and the other known only as the narrator. Pickman is a talented artist in the Boston community and is known for his grotesque paintings featuring abnormal beings and murderous musings. After Pickman disappears mysteriously, the narrator reminisces on a tour he once accompanied the artist on. Many chilling secrets are revealed as the lines between reality and illusion are blurred.

Here's a glimpse of the teaser:

The clip opens with William (Barnes) being inquired about his art. Feeling a little distracted and uncomfortable, William sees threads of darkness emerge before his eyes. Frightened, he goes to grab a drink and is instantly startled when a woman approaches him, who appears to be a love interest. As he is being introduced to the woman’s father, a creepy figure appears from behind.

Watch the teaser here:

The series is created and executive produced by Guillermo del Toro, who also serves as the host. Moreover, the show is produced by Academy Award winner J. Miles Dale (known for The Shape of Water; Sex/Life), who also serves as co-showrunner; and executive produced by Gary Ungar. Regina Corrado serves as co-executive producer.