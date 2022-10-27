 
entertainment
Prince Harry breaks down intimate details for memoir & front cover

Prince Harry has just shared the first few bits of information regarding his incoming memoir that is slate for a release on January 10th.

For those unversed, the memoir promised to dive into the intimate details of Prince Harry’s personal life, shared from his perspective.

The incoming memoir titled Spare is rumoured to reference his and Prince William’s titles of ‘spare’ and ‘heir’.

According to Penguin Random House, the memoir promises to take “readers immediately back to one of the most searing images of the twentieth century:"

"--Two young boys, two princes, walking behind their mother’s coffin as the world watched in sorrow—and horror.”

The front page of the incoming memoir, however, showcases Prince Harry in a close-up shot, with next to no photoshopping, his name in a minimal typography font, a beige background and the title 'Spare' written in all capital letters.

