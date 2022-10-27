BLACKPINK Lisa hits 1 billion streams on Spotify

BLACKPINK member Lisa yet again creates history by becoming the fastest K-Pop idol to hit 1 billion streams on Spotify.

On October 26, Spotify shared an update that the South Korean band's Lisa has officially surpassed a cumulative one billion streams on the music platform.

By this, the LALISA singer, 25, has become the fastest pop idol in the history of Korean music to reach the highest streaming mark on Spotify.

Lisa debuted as a solo artist on September 10, 2021, it took her 411 days to set the record on the music giant.

The singer has only three songs across all credits, LALISA, MONEY, and SG, which is a collaborative single of DJ Snake, Ozuna, Megan Thee Stallion, and Lisa.