 
entertainment
Thursday Oct 27 2022
By
Web Desk

BLACKPINK Lisa hits 1 billion streams on Spotify

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 27, 2022

BLACKPINK Lisa hits 1 billion streams on Spotify
BLACKPINK Lisa hits 1 billion streams on Spotify 

BLACKPINK member Lisa yet again creates history by becoming the fastest K-Pop idol to hit 1 billion streams on Spotify.

On October 26, Spotify shared an update that the South Korean band's Lisa has officially surpassed a cumulative one billion streams on the music platform. 

By this, the LALISA singer, 25, has become the fastest pop idol in the history of Korean music to reach the highest streaming mark on Spotify.

Lisa debuted as a solo artist on September 10, 2021, it took her 411 days to set the record on the music giant.

The singer has only three songs across all credits, LALISA, MONEY, and SG, which is a collaborative single of DJ Snake, Ozuna, Megan Thee Stallion, and Lisa.

More From Entertainment:

Elon Musk owns Twitter now, makes official announcement

Elon Musk owns Twitter now, makes official announcement

Selena Gomez makes a young fan’s day by paying a ‘surprise visit’: Video

Selena Gomez makes a young fan’s day by paying a ‘surprise visit’: Video
Harry Styles ditches clean-shaven look for latest music video

Harry Styles ditches clean-shaven look for latest music video
Billie Eilish stuns in black as she steps out with Jesse Rutherford for romantic date night

Billie Eilish stuns in black as she steps out with Jesse Rutherford for romantic date night

Camilla's nephew says he had 'rough time' due to his last name

Camilla's nephew says he had 'rough time' due to his last name
Prince Andrew still 'got some time to run' in Windsor home

Prince Andrew still 'got some time to run' in Windsor home
Lady Louise to lose royal role as King Charles prefers 'popular' members

Lady Louise to lose royal role as King Charles prefers 'popular' members
Phoebe Bridgers sides with Amber Heard while discussing Johnny Depp libel trial

Phoebe Bridgers sides with Amber Heard while discussing Johnny Depp libel trial

Selena Gomez reveals coping with bipolar diagnosis in new documentary

Selena Gomez reveals coping with bipolar diagnosis in new documentary

Meghan, Harry new slogan hints they ‘can do without Royal Family’

Meghan, Harry new slogan hints they ‘can do without Royal Family’
Britney Spears clarifies controversial IG post was not directed at Selena Gomez

Britney Spears clarifies controversial IG post was not directed at Selena Gomez
Prince Harry’s ‘ominous memoir’ is 'derogatory' at worst

Prince Harry’s ‘ominous memoir’ is 'derogatory' at worst