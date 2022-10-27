 
entertainment
Thursday Oct 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Chris Hemsworth, Margot Robbie as wealthiest celebrities on the AFR's Young Rich List

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 27, 2022

Chris Hemsworth, Margot Robbie as wealthiest celebrities on the AFRs Young Rich List
Chris Hemsworth, Margot Robbie as wealthiest celebrities on the AFR's Young Rich List

Chris Hemsworth and Margot Robbie have recently been starred as the wealthiest celebrities in the 2022 Australian Financial Review's Young Rich List.

According to Daily Mail, The ARF’s Young Rich List was released on Thursday in which Australia’s richest celebrities under the age of 40 from Hollywood, sports and music were revealed.

Supermodel Miranda Ker topped the list as the biggest earner and net worth of $173 million, up by $49 million from last year.

It is reported that Ker, who tied the knot with billionaire Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel, rose to fame as a Victoria's Secret Angel and now has a popular skincare brand KORA Organics.

Hemsworth ranked second in the entertainment list as his net worth used to be $57million, but has shot up considerably after he reportedly sold his fitness company to Jeff Bezos' younger brother.

Robbie, who ranked third in the list, has a net worth of $102 million. She is popular for her hit movies including Wolf of Wall Street, Once Upon A Time in Hollywood and I, Tonya.

For the unversed, The ARF Young Rich List has been tracking “the fortunes of the country's wealthiest individuals” under age 40 since 2003.

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian trying not to say anything 'negative' about Kanye West around kids

Kim Kardashian trying not to say anything 'negative' about Kanye West around kids
Kanye West's Donda Academy shuts down amid anti-Semitic controversy

Kanye West's Donda Academy shuts down amid anti-Semitic controversy
Jennifer Garner reveals how she celebrated her 50th birthday bash

Jennifer Garner reveals how she celebrated her 50th birthday bash
Elon Musk owns Twitter now, makes official announcement

Elon Musk owns Twitter now, makes official announcement

Selena Gomez makes a young fan’s day by paying a ‘surprise visit’: Video

Selena Gomez makes a young fan’s day by paying a ‘surprise visit’: Video
Harry Styles ditches clean-shaven look for latest music video

Harry Styles ditches clean-shaven look for latest music video
Billie Eilish stuns in black as she steps out with Jesse Rutherford for romantic date night

Billie Eilish stuns in black as she steps out with Jesse Rutherford for romantic date night

Camilla's nephew says he had 'rough time' due to his last name

Camilla's nephew says he had 'rough time' due to his last name
Prince Andrew still 'got some time to run' in Windsor home

Prince Andrew still 'got some time to run' in Windsor home
Lady Louise to lose royal role as King Charles prefers 'popular' members

Lady Louise to lose royal role as King Charles prefers 'popular' members
Phoebe Bridgers sides with Amber Heard while discussing Johnny Depp libel trial

Phoebe Bridgers sides with Amber Heard while discussing Johnny Depp libel trial

Selena Gomez reveals coping with bipolar diagnosis in new documentary

Selena Gomez reveals coping with bipolar diagnosis in new documentary