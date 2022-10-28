 
entertainment
Friday Oct 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry's fans hail memoir title 'Spare' as iconic

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 28, 2022

Prince Harrys fans hail memoir title Spare as iconic

Title of Prince Harry's explosive book, which gives the Duke a big financial boost, sparks reactions.

The name of the highly anticipated tell-all memoir was released on Thursday as Sussex fans hails the name "iconic". While some royal commentator have slammed the idea of choosing 'brutal' title. 

There is speculation 'Spare' refers to the saying 'an heir and a spare' in reference to Prince Harry and his older brother Print William. 

Journalist Stephanie Soteriou tweeted: "The power of Prince Harry calling his memoir ‘Spare’ is just iconic." 

Responding to it, another user wrote: "Prince Harry titling his memoirs “ spare “, a word used by the press and the royal family to belittle him his whole life. IS BOLD , ICONIC!" 

More From Entertainment:

Piers Morgan accuses Prince Harry of ‘copying’ his memoir’s cover photo

Piers Morgan accuses Prince Harry of ‘copying’ his memoir’s cover photo
'Black Panther' sequel stars on late Chadwick Boseman: 'We made him proud'

'Black Panther' sequel stars on late Chadwick Boseman: 'We made him proud'
Hugh Jackman reveals he missed his chance in Miss Congeniality audition

Hugh Jackman reveals he missed his chance in Miss Congeniality audition
Shah Rukh Khan starrer Mohabbatein turns 22 years old

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Mohabbatein turns 22 years old
Machine Gun Kelly 'Taurus' Trailer is out now

Machine Gun Kelly 'Taurus' Trailer is out now
Adele gushes about Taylor Swift’s music style, calls her ‘greatest songwriter’

Adele gushes about Taylor Swift’s music style, calls her ‘greatest songwriter’
Chris Hemsworth, Margot Robbie as wealthiest celebrities on the AFR's Young Rich List

Chris Hemsworth, Margot Robbie as wealthiest celebrities on the AFR's Young Rich List
Kim Kardashian trying not to say anything 'negative' about Kanye West around kids

Kim Kardashian trying not to say anything 'negative' about Kanye West around kids
Kanye West's Donda Academy shuts down amid anti-Semitic controversy

Kanye West's Donda Academy shuts down amid anti-Semitic controversy
Jennifer Garner reveals how she celebrated her 50th birthday bash

Jennifer Garner reveals how she celebrated her 50th birthday bash
Elon Musk owns Twitter now, makes official announcement

Elon Musk owns Twitter now, makes official announcement

Selena Gomez makes a young fan’s day by paying a ‘surprise visit’: Video

Selena Gomez makes a young fan’s day by paying a ‘surprise visit’: Video