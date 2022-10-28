Prince Harry's fans hail memoir title 'Spare' as iconic

Title of Prince Harry's explosive book, which gives the Duke a big financial boost, sparks reactions.



The name of the highly anticipated tell-all memoir was released on Thursday as Sussex fans hails the name "iconic". While some royal commentator have slammed the idea of choosing 'brutal' title.

There is speculation 'Spare' refers to the saying 'an heir and a spare' in reference to Prince Harry and his older brother Print William.

Journalist Stephanie Soteriou tweeted: "The power of Prince Harry calling his memoir ‘Spare’ is just iconic."

Responding to it, another user wrote: "Prince Harry titling his memoirs “ spare “, a word used by the press and the royal family to belittle him his whole life. IS BOLD , ICONIC!"