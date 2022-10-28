 
Friday Oct 28 2022
Royal family fears fallout of Prince Harry's book: report

Friday Oct 28, 2022

Hours after the release date for Prince Harry's memoir was revealed, a report in the British media said, "Palace officials fear the fallout of the book".

The report in UK's Daily Express said the book will damage the monarchy in the run-up to the Coronation and overshadow the work of the King and working members of the family."

"The Royal Family is braced for a fresh crisis early in the new reign after it was announced Prince Harry's memoir will be published in January," it said.

"Spare", the title of the book, is a reference to Harry’s role as the spare to his brother William the heir.

It is expected to explore the fifth in line to the throne’s troubled relationship with his father and brother. 

