Friday Oct 28 2022
Rihanna breaks six-year music hiatus with 'Lift Me Up' from ‘Black Panther’

Friday Oct 28, 2022

Rihanna has made powerful comeback to the music world. The singer has dropped the much-awaited track Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on Friday.

Riri has released her first new solo music since the 2016 album Anti and fans cannot stop gushing over it.

The track - featured on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack, serves as a special tribute to the late Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, who died of colon cancer in August 2020 at age 43.


Rihanna’s new ballad is co-written by Rihanna, Tems, Ludwig Göransson, and the film's director, Ryan Coogler.

The Diamonds singer also teased the new track several times earlier in the week on her social media accounts. She announced its release date on Thursday alongside a black-and-white portrait.

Rihanna also attended the premiere event of the upcoming Marvel sequel alongside her partner A$AP Rocky.

The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack is out Nov. 4, one week before the film's release date, Nov. 11.

