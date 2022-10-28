King Charles left disappointed by Prince William, Kate Middleton

Prince William and Kate Middleton once failed to please King Charles III over their first official trip to North America as a couple.



The then Prince branded Kate and William ‘tasteless’ for treating their official royal trip like a holiday, royal expert and biographer Sally Bedell Smith has claimed in her book.

She said that King Charles was unhappy with the couple and was ‘more than a little irked’ with their informal photos taken during the tour back in 2011.

According to Express UK, Kate and William’s snaps in cowboy hats besides and an embarrassing blunder where the Princess of Wales dress blew up in the wind irked the King most.

Later, Kate Middleton also made headlines for a wardrobe mishap.

Future king Prince William and Kate Middleton tied the knot in April 2011 and the couple share three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis together.