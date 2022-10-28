Prince Harry memoir Spare: Key intention behind title disclosed

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir ‘Spare’ appears to be intrinsically linked to her late mother Princess Diana, a royal expert has disclosed.



Prince Harry will release his memoir next January, his publisher said Thursday.

Titled "Spare," the tell-all memoir that is expected to address the strains of Harry´s life in the public eye will hit the shelves on January 10, 2023.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward told The Sun, "It is really a bit pathetic that he hasn’t managed to move on. Diana used to call him the spare. Harry would say ‘I’m the spare, I don’t have to behave, I can do what I like’."

"We are excited to announce the remarkably personal and emotionally powerful story of Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex," Penguin Random House said on Twitter.