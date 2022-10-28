 
Friday Oct 28 2022
Netflix '365 Days' star Michele Morrone slams Korean hotel for racism

Friday Oct 28, 2022

Netflix‘s movie 365 Days fame Michele Morrone is currently visiting Korea. The actor recently made allegations of mistreatment and racism against a prestigious hotel in Seoul.

Michele, 32, took to his Instagram on October 27, to warn his fans from visiting a very famous hotel of South Korea.

"If you wanna visit Seoul NEVER go to Shilla hotel."[sic]he wrote in the post.

The actor went further and accused that the hotel had disrespected him possibly because of racism. 

"Probably the internal politics of this hotel teaches disrespect to people who come from a culture other than the asian one." [sic]

Michele did not exactly specify what kind of ill-treatment he was given at the hotel, his Instagram story can be read below.

For the unversed, The Shilla Hotel is one of Korea’s best hotels, management from the hotel has not responded back to the Italian actor's allegations as of now. 

