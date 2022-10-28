 
entertainment
Friday Oct 28 2022
By
Web Desk

King Charles likely to break another royal tradition for Kate Middleton

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 28, 2022

King Charles likely to break another royal tradition for Kate Middleton

King Charles is expected to break another royal tradition for his daughter-in-law Kate Middleton as he is considering to give the Princess of Wales an unprecedented role in future.

The Daily Record UK, citing palace sources, reported Kate Middleton, alongside Princess Anne and Prince Edward, could be brought into act as Counsellors of State to help King Charles with official royal duties when the monarch is out of the country or unwell.

Earlier, he already broke royal tradition to expand his pool of advisors to five.

According to sources, King Charles will further add three advisors to the current list of five as he does not want to strip Prince Harry and Andrew of their roles.

The insider said, “No one will be excluded. The pool of Counsellors of State will be expanded, this is for purely practical reasons. As the King and Queen Consort are likely to be away, as could the Prince and Princess of Wales, it is only right this is attended to."

Constitutional expert Dr Craig Prescott has dubbed King Charles move to add Kate Middleton to the list "unprecedented".

More From Entertainment:

Khloé Kardashian sports Yeezy sneakers after Adidas cuts ties Kanye West

Khloé Kardashian sports Yeezy sneakers after Adidas cuts ties Kanye West
Kanye West new divorce lawyer drops him as he gets cancelled over antisemitism

Kanye West new divorce lawyer drops him as he gets cancelled over antisemitism

King Charles III 'damaged Prince Harry by snubbing him at Queen funeral?

King Charles III 'damaged Prince Harry by snubbing him at Queen funeral?
King Charles ‘love child’ claims Princess Diana was aware of his existence

King Charles ‘love child’ claims Princess Diana was aware of his existence
JUST IN: Humayun Saeed first look from ‘The Crown’ revealed

JUST IN: Humayun Saeed first look from ‘The Crown’ revealed

Netizens believe Kanye West planned to cut ties with all partnerships: Report

Netizens believe Kanye West planned to cut ties with all partnerships: Report
Prince Harry becoming a Kardashian HUNGRY for Hollywood coin’

Prince Harry becoming a Kardashian HUNGRY for Hollywood coin’
Prince Harry slammed by biographer for ‘not behaving with compassion’

Prince Harry slammed by biographer for ‘not behaving with compassion’
'Daredevil: Born Again': Everything we know so far

'Daredevil: Born Again': Everything we know so far

King Charles unbothered as Prince Harry’s memoir title, release date confirmed

King Charles unbothered as Prince Harry’s memoir title, release date confirmed
Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone starring 'Fighter' gets another release date

Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone starring 'Fighter' gets another release date
Drew Barrymore dishes on her daughter’s friendship with Harper Beckham

Drew Barrymore dishes on her daughter’s friendship with Harper Beckham