 
entertainment
Friday Oct 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry’s explosive memoir contains ‘secret plan’

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 28, 2022

File Footage

Prince Harry reportedly has a secret plan in place following the announcement of his upcoming memoir drop.

Royal commentator and expert Angela Levin voiced these concerns in her most recent interview with The Sun.

She started by telling the outlet, “There's a plan to almost everything they do. There's words that have a second meaning, dates that have a second meaning.”

“I'm quite sure that there's a plot there. I'm quite sure it's a celebration of their third anniversary away from the Royal Family. Everything they do is intentional.”

“I think that they wouldn't want it to come out just before Christmas because it's very negative, perhaps. People won't want to buy it.”

“After Christmas in January there is sometimes an uplift in people buying books. I think maybe they think: 'Lets start fresh in January’.”

“I think it would be something Harry would be pleased to have done. Written about himself as he sees himself, and as he sees things that have happened to him. Maybe he feels that would have been cathartic in some way.”

“And if it ties in with them leaving the Royal Family then it can be a double celebration.”

“before concluding he also made it clear, “But then they can't try and come back. They can't try and hang on to their titles. It's so hypocritical. If they want to go away, enjoy yourself. Celebrate every year that you've left the Royal Family. Don't expect to be included in anything.”

More From Entertainment:

Katy Perry breaks silence on her ‘eye glitch’ viral clip: Watch

Katy Perry breaks silence on her ‘eye glitch’ viral clip: Watch
Prince Harry picks Meghan Markle’s photographer for ‘Spare’ cover shoot

Prince Harry picks Meghan Markle’s photographer for ‘Spare’ cover shoot

Why Prince Harry’s named the memoir ‘Spare’?

Why Prince Harry’s named the memoir ‘Spare’?
King Charles takes over role of Prince Harry, becomes new head of Royal Marines

King Charles takes over role of Prince Harry, becomes new head of Royal Marines
Prince William drops plans to attend World Cup in Qatar amid human rights row

Prince William drops plans to attend World Cup in Qatar amid human rights row
Brad Pitt sends letter to Martin Brundle after US Grand Prix snub: ‘Unnecessary’

Brad Pitt sends letter to Martin Brundle after US Grand Prix snub: ‘Unnecessary’
Prince Harry ‘reclassified as a work of fiction’?

Prince Harry ‘reclassified as a work of fiction’?
Khloé Kardashian sports Yeezy sneakers after Adidas cuts ties Kanye West

Khloé Kardashian sports Yeezy sneakers after Adidas cuts ties Kanye West
King Charles likely to break another royal tradition for Kate Middleton

King Charles likely to break another royal tradition for Kate Middleton
Netflix '365 Days' star Michele Morrone slams Korean hotel for racism

Netflix '365 Days' star Michele Morrone slams Korean hotel for racism
Kanye West new divorce lawyer drops him as he gets cancelled over antisemitism

Kanye West new divorce lawyer drops him as he gets cancelled over antisemitism

King Charles III 'damaged Prince Harry by snubbing him at Queen funeral?

King Charles III 'damaged Prince Harry by snubbing him at Queen funeral?