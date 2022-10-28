Prince Harry’s explosive memoir contains ‘secret plan’

File Footage

Prince Harry reportedly has a secret plan in place following the announcement of his upcoming memoir drop.



Royal commentator and expert Angela Levin voiced these concerns in her most recent interview with The Sun.

She started by telling the outlet, “There's a plan to almost everything they do. There's words that have a second meaning, dates that have a second meaning.”

“I'm quite sure that there's a plot there. I'm quite sure it's a celebration of their third anniversary away from the Royal Family. Everything they do is intentional.”

“I think that they wouldn't want it to come out just before Christmas because it's very negative, perhaps. People won't want to buy it.”

“After Christmas in January there is sometimes an uplift in people buying books. I think maybe they think: 'Lets start fresh in January’.”

“I think it would be something Harry would be pleased to have done. Written about himself as he sees himself, and as he sees things that have happened to him. Maybe he feels that would have been cathartic in some way.”

“And if it ties in with them leaving the Royal Family then it can be a double celebration.”

“before concluding he also made it clear, “But then they can't try and come back. They can't try and hang on to their titles. It's so hypocritical. If they want to go away, enjoy yourself. Celebrate every year that you've left the Royal Family. Don't expect to be included in anything.”