Katy Perry breaks silence on her ‘eye glitch’ viral clip: Watch

Friday Oct 28, 2022

Katy Perry has recently opened up about her “eye glitch” in a clip that she shared on social media.

On Wednesday, the Teenage Dream singer took to Instagram and posted about her ‘eye twitch” moment when she also revealed 14 more dates for her 2023 Las Vegas concert shows called as Katy Perry: Play.

In a short video, Katy’s right eye could be seen closing on its own and then she touched her temple so the eye lid opened before closing once again.

The Roar hit-maker donned colourful mini dress and appeared calm and composed as she grabbed her mic and asked the audience to “make even more noise” for her band.

Katy’s eye glitch sparked health speculations for the singer after which she disclosed through an IG post that it was all part of her show.

“Welcoming all my #flatearthers #spaceisfakers #birdsarentrealers #skyisntbluers to come see my broken doll eye party trick IRL in Vegas next year!” she wrote in a caption.

The songstress continued, “The show's set list is a fun roller-coaster ride through memory lane going all the way back to 2008, a time when we weren't all frozen by the paranoia of our own echo chambers!”

“She continued, "This show is a nonstop party about finding unconditional love,” she added.

Watch here:


