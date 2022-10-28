 
entertainment
Friday Oct 28 2022
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz poke fun at their family feud with Halloween costumes

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz debuted their stunning look for the Halloween this year and the internet cannot stop gushing over it.

The fashion industry power couple made a powerful entry as modern-era Romeo and Juliet at the Tings Magazine Annual Halloween Party 2022 in West Hollywood on Wednesday.

David and Victoria Beckham’s eldest born, 23, and his heiress wife, 27, transformed themselves as Claire Danes and Leonardo DiCaprio from the 1996 movie of the same name, directed by Baz Luhrmann, an adaptation of Shakespeare's famous play.


Brooklyn opted for a chain metal long-sleeve top with metal body armor on his shoulders, chest, and sleeves. He styled his shirt with a pair of black trousers.

Meanwhile, Nicola looked stunning as she wore a gorgeous sleeveless white dress, reminding fans of the one iconic outfit worn by Claire in the movie.

The low-cut maxi dress was adorned with white feather angel wings. She styled her long, dark brown hair down and straight while half was slicked back and pulled up.

Romeo Montague and Juliet Capulet, set in Verona, Italy, is a love story marred by conflict between two noble families - the Montagues and the Capulets - which mirrors tensions between the Beckhams and Peltzes.

