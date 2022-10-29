Matthew Perry considered 'not showing up' on Friends reunion: Here's Why

Matthew Perry is opening up an emergency medical procedure he had to undergo ahead of Friends reunion.



The 53-year-old actor spoke to Diane Sawyer Friday night and revealed he had a 'dental surgery' days before he was required to film the show.

“emergency dental surgery” days before filming the “Friends” reunion last April.

“They did all sorts of things,” and the procedure “made [his] mouth feel like fire.”

“It sounded like my voice was off,” he acknowledged, but Perry was aware that he “couldn’t not show up.”

“So what I chose to do was just go and do the best that I could,” he told the longtime interviewer, who noted the “wear and tear on his voice and speech.”