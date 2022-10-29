 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry’s memoir came out at ‘worst possible time’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 29, 2022

File Footage

Royal experts warn Prince Harry’s memoir came at the ‘worst possible time’.

In his interview with the Mail Online, these claims have been made by r author and publicity expert Mark Borkowski.

He started by telling the outlet, “It was never a good idea for Harry, fifth in line to the throne, a Counsellor of State and only 38, to write a memoir which by its nature would be highly controversial.”

“There have been reports that the memoir has been toned down given the sensitivities involved. When it is published, Harry may well do interviews. It is likely to be extensively serialised.”

“All of this will almost certainly be unhelpful to King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla, in the early months of his reign. It may well widen the rift between the royal family's and the Sussexes in the pivotal period leading to King Charles's coronation.”

More From Entertainment:

Rihanna's 'Lift Me Up' from 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' is leaving fans in tears

Rihanna's 'Lift Me Up' from 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' is leaving fans in tears
Matthew Perry was in rehab while ex-girlfriend Julia Roberts won an Oscar

Matthew Perry was in rehab while ex-girlfriend Julia Roberts won an Oscar
Dax Shepard and Kristen weren’t going to have a second child, here's why

Dax Shepard and Kristen weren’t going to have a second child, here's why
Meghan Markle 'just a poser', wants '1950s perfect mum' look

Meghan Markle 'just a poser', wants '1950s perfect mum' look
Meghan Markle 'Deal Or No Deal' host says he felt like a 'bimbo' too

Meghan Markle 'Deal Or No Deal' host says he felt like a 'bimbo' too
BTS' Jin first-ever collab single 'The Astronaut' sales set new record

BTS' Jin first-ever collab single 'The Astronaut' sales set new record
Kim Kardashian mocked for her kids 'adult' Halloween outfits: Photos

Kim Kardashian mocked for her kids 'adult' Halloween outfits: Photos
Matthew Perry considered 'not showing up' on Friends reunion: Here's Why

Matthew Perry considered 'not showing up' on Friends reunion: Here's Why
Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott list their mansion for $22 Million

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott list their mansion for $22 Million

Johnny Depp announces dates of UK tour

Johnny Depp announces dates of UK tour

Elon Musk says he had no role in bringing Kanye West back on Twitter

Elon Musk says he had no role in bringing Kanye West back on Twitter
Piers Morgan calls out Trevor Noah for his remarks against UK

Piers Morgan calls out Trevor Noah for his remarks against UK