Prince Harry’s memoir came out at ‘worst possible time’

Royal experts warn Prince Harry’s memoir came at the ‘worst possible time’.



In his interview with the Mail Online, these claims have been made by r author and publicity expert Mark Borkowski.

He started by telling the outlet, “It was never a good idea for Harry, fifth in line to the throne, a Counsellor of State and only 38, to write a memoir which by its nature would be highly controversial.”

“There have been reports that the memoir has been toned down given the sensitivities involved. When it is published, Harry may well do interviews. It is likely to be extensively serialised.”

“All of this will almost certainly be unhelpful to King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla, in the early months of his reign. It may well widen the rift between the royal family's and the Sussexes in the pivotal period leading to King Charles's coronation.”