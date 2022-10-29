King Charles 'relishing' long meetings with 'interesting' Rishi Sunak

King Charles III is satisfied as Rishi Sunak takes over the office as British Prime Minister.

Royal commentator Matt Wilkson believes the monarch will “relish” his this new partnership with Sunak as he is elated to hist weekly audience with the politician.



Mr Wilkinson reported in The Sun: “He spent a long time with Rishi [Sunak] and I thought that was really interesting.



“I think he is taking his job seriously - it is private, of course, we’re not allowed to hear what was said.

“They’re going to meet every week now he is King - he has been waiting so long for these kinds of opportunities.”

He added: “I think he is going to relish sitting there with Rishi.”

After their first audience, Rishi Sunak explained: “I have just been to Buckingham Palace and accepted His Majesty The King’s invitation to form a government in his name.”

