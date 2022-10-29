 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Kanye West forced to leave shop after customers ask him to go: ‘Not wanted’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 29, 2022

File Footage

Kanye West had to leave a bagel shop located near one of the biggest Jewish synagogues in Los Angeles after customers asked him to go home.

An eyewitness told Hollywood Life that the rapper, who now goes by Ye, heard people whispering and realized he was not welcome at the shop.

“Kanye was with a friend, and he tried to be on the DL, but it was hard not to notice Kanye West,” the onlooker told the outlet.

“At first, he was smiling and trying to fit right in. When he got his food, he went and sat in the corner and kept looking down at his phone.

“When he did look up, he must have noticed that people were staring at him and not in a friendly way,” the source said.

The eyewitness shared that “the bagel shop is popular among those who go to that synagogue” and hence most people there were Jews.

“Kanye was not even finished with his food when he got up to leave and he had to feel the energy, which was not at all welcoming,” the outlet shared.

“As he was getting in his car, people were whispering under their breath I overheard some people telling him to go home.

“It wasn’t loud and I do not know if he heard them. I am sure that is not how he is used to being treated,” shared the onlooker.

“He had to know he was not wanted there when he was leaving because he did not look happy and others at the bagel place seemed very bothered by seeing him there.”

This comes after Ye declared war against Jews after he wrote in a since-deleted tweet that he was “going death con 3 [sic] On JEWISH PEOPLE.” 

