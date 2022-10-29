 
Saturday Oct 29, 2022

King Charles takes U-turn to ‘slim down’ monarchy

King Charles has reportedly no plan to ‘slim down’ the monarchy, royal experts believe.

The Express UK, quoting royal expert Richard Palmer, reported that Charles and his advisers have "ruled out" cutting the number of working royals.

Palmer revealed this while citing insiders close to King Charles.

He said, "What has been made clear to me on behalf of the King, or those close to him, is that currently there is no plan to cut the number of working royals.”

King Charles ascended to throne following the death of Queen Elizabeth in September.

Charles reportedly wanted to slim down the monarchy after he became King.

He will be crowned in a formal ceremony next year.

