 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Henry Cavill makes red carpet debut with girlfriend Natalie Viscuso

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 29, 2022

Henry Cavill makes red carpet debut with girlfriend Natalie Viscuso
Henry Cavill makes red carpet debut with girlfriend Natalie Viscuso

Henry Cavill and his girlfriend, Natalie Viscuso walked their first red carpet after a year of dating at the premiere of Netflix’s Enola Holmes 2 at The Paris Theatre in New York City on October 27, 2022, via Page Six.

Cavill was dressed in a crisp grey pin-striped suit with a bold, bright red tie over a cream-coloured shirt. Whereas, Viscuso opted for a cream-colored gown with a black belt and black heels.

According to PEOPLE, Viscuso is the vice president of TV at Vertigo Entertainment. Previously, she worked as the vice president of television and digital studios at Legendary Entertainment, which had a hand in producing Cavill's films Man of Steel and Enola Holmes.

Henry Cavill makes red carpet debut with girlfriend Natalie Viscuso

The couple went Instagram official back in April, 2021.

The Superman actor had posted a photo of the two sitting across from each other playing chess in a dim-lit, romantic ambiance. In the photo, Cavill had a purely smitten look in his eyes.

"This is me looking quietly confident shortly before my beautiful and brilliant love Natalie, destroys me at chess," he wrote in the caption.

The actor previously opened up about dating in the public eye to The Rake in 2017.

“There is obviously a flip-side to [fame], too: as soon as I get into a relationship, a slew of hate, directed at me as well as the girl, saying that I've changed,” he said.

“I haven't changed a bit. But you have to take all of that in your stride, there are positive and negative parts to all of it, but ultimately it is enormously flattering to have people care that much. As long as it doesn't hurt anyone in my life, it is a good thing. As soon as it starts to affect people in my life, that's when I drawback.”

More From Entertainment:

Taylor Swift rules UK chart records with ‘Midnights’ and ‘Anti-Hero’

Taylor Swift rules UK chart records with ‘Midnights’ and ‘Anti-Hero’

Watch Skylar Grey do a brilliant piano cover of Eminem’s Lose Yourself

Watch Skylar Grey do a brilliant piano cover of Eminem’s Lose Yourself
‘The Crown’ sparks controversy for changing lines in Queen’s 1992 speech

‘The Crown’ sparks controversy for changing lines in Queen’s 1992 speech

Prince Harry thinks he 'doesn't have to behave' in the US

Prince Harry thinks he 'doesn't have to behave' in the US
King Charles takes U-turn to ‘slim down’ monarchy

King Charles takes U-turn to ‘slim down’ monarchy
King Charles bags ‘more than £1m' after selling Queen’s 17 horses

King Charles bags ‘more than £1m' after selling Queen’s 17 horses
Jennifer Lopez making Ben Affleck her ‘personal robot’: ‘He’s her puppet’

Jennifer Lopez making Ben Affleck her ‘personal robot’: ‘He’s her puppet’
Maya Rudolph had her ‘heart broken’ on ‘The Late Show with David Letterman’

Maya Rudolph had her ‘heart broken’ on ‘The Late Show with David Letterman’
Prince Harry honours Kate Middleton

Prince Harry honours Kate Middleton
Kanye West forced to leave shop after customers ask him to go: ‘Not wanted’

Kanye West forced to leave shop after customers ask him to go: ‘Not wanted’