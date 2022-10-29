 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Ryan Murphy claims Dahmer victims’ families ’never responded’ to Netflix

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 29, 2022

Ryan Murphy claims Dahmer victims’ families ’never responded’ to Netflix
Ryan Murphy claims Dahmer victims’ families ’never responded’ to Netflix

The creator of Netflix series Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Ryan Murphy has spoken about the allegations that the creative team on the show did not contact the families of Dahmer victims.

In a recent interaction with The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday, the director talked about the efforts he made to contact victim's loved ones but that the team behind Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story never heard back.

"It's something that we researched for a very long time," Murphy, 56, said. "And we, over the course of the three, three and a half years when we were really writing it, working on it, we reached out to 20, around 20 of the victims' families and friends trying to get input, trying to talk to people and not a single person responded to us in that process."

He continued, "So we relied very, very heavily on our incredible group of researchers who… I don't even know how they found a lot of this stuff. But it was just like a night and day effort to us trying to uncover the truth of these people."

Murphy's comments come after many of the victim's family members alleged that creators behind the show never contacted them regarding the project.

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is a Netflix crime series, based on real life most wanted serial killer of America, Jeffrey Dahmer. 

More From Entertainment:

Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi cosied up at ‘Enola Holmes 2’ premiere

Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi cosied up at ‘Enola Holmes 2’ premiere
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry snub King Charles invitation

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry snub King Charles invitation
Prince William ‘too busy’ to attend Qatar Football World Cup

Prince William ‘too busy’ to attend Qatar Football World Cup
Kate Middleton, Prince William rejected Sussex proposal to 'commercialise' charity

Kate Middleton, Prince William rejected Sussex proposal to 'commercialise' charity
Pioneering rocker Jerry Lee Lewis dead at 87

Pioneering rocker Jerry Lee Lewis dead at 87
Henry Cavill makes red carpet debut with girlfriend Natalie Viscuso

Henry Cavill makes red carpet debut with girlfriend Natalie Viscuso
Kim Kardashian dashes Pete Davidson hopes of reconciliation

Kim Kardashian dashes Pete Davidson hopes of reconciliation

Taylor Swift rules UK chart records with ‘Midnights’ and ‘Anti-Hero’

Taylor Swift rules UK chart records with ‘Midnights’ and ‘Anti-Hero’

Watch Skylar Grey do a brilliant piano cover of Eminem’s Lose Yourself

Watch Skylar Grey do a brilliant piano cover of Eminem’s Lose Yourself
King Charles won’t allow Prince Harry, Andrew to suffer further embarrassment

King Charles won’t allow Prince Harry, Andrew to suffer further embarrassment
‘The Crown’ sparks controversy for changing lines in Queen’s 1992 speech

‘The Crown’ sparks controversy for changing lines in Queen’s 1992 speech

Prince Harry thinks he 'doesn't have to behave' in the US

Prince Harry thinks he 'doesn't have to behave' in the US