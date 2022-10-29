Ryan Murphy claims Dahmer victims’ families ’never responded’ to Netflix

The creator of Netflix series Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Ryan Murphy has spoken about the allegations that the creative team on the show did not contact the families of Dahmer victims.

In a recent interaction with The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday, the director talked about the efforts he made to contact victim's loved ones but that the team behind Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story never heard back.

"It's something that we researched for a very long time," Murphy, 56, said. "And we, over the course of the three, three and a half years when we were really writing it, working on it, we reached out to 20, around 20 of the victims' families and friends trying to get input, trying to talk to people and not a single person responded to us in that process."

He continued, "So we relied very, very heavily on our incredible group of researchers who… I don't even know how they found a lot of this stuff. But it was just like a night and day effort to us trying to uncover the truth of these people."

Murphy's comments come after many of the victim's family members alleged that creators behind the show never contacted them regarding the project.

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is a Netflix crime series, based on real life most wanted serial killer of America, Jeffrey Dahmer.