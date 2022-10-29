 
Saturday Oct 29 2022
Kanye West only able to enter Skechers as staff thought he was ‘gardener’

Saturday Oct 29, 2022

Kanye West entered the premises of Skechers because the receptionist failed to recognize him and mistook him to be a “gardener.”

The Praise God singer, who now goes by Ye, was “escorted” out of the footwear building by two of the company's executives after he showed up “unannounced.”

An insider now explained how the rapper gained access to the building in the first place as they told The Sun that the receptionist thought he was a member of the office landscape crew.

"When Kanye walked into the building at Skechers, the receptionist had no idea who he was," the insider told the publication.

"They let him in the building because they thought he was the gardener," the insider added.

West faced humiliation after he was asked to leave the premises of the fashion brand as they have “no intention” of working with the rapper after his hurtful antisemitic remarks.

A spokesperson for the company said, “[West] arrived unannounced and without invitation at one of Skechers’ corporate offices in Los Angeles.”

“Considering Ye was engaged in unauthorized filming, two Skechers executives escorted him and his party from the building after a brief conversation.”

“Skechers is not considering and has no intention of working with West,” the statement added. "We condemn his recent divisive remarks and do not tolerate antisemitism or any other form of hate speech."

