Jennifer Garner seems restless to become bride again, wears wedding dress in new video

Ben Affleck's ex Jennifer Garner sent fans wild as she appeared wearing wedding dress and veil in new video just months after claims the actress is engaged to her boyfriend John Miller.



Taking to Instagram on Friday, the charming Hollywood star shared an incredible clip, although it was not in honour of her own nuptials as the actress was instead celebrating Halloween.



Garner, whose ex-husband Affleck married Jennifer Lopez earlier, looked far from a blushing bride, as the actress sported a ghostly pale face and dark eye makeup to give herself a hollow, deathly appearance.



The 50-year-old star wore another look in the clip too, rocking a large wine-colored bow on top of a jet-black wig, lace gloves, and a heavily made-up face.

Garner's fans could not wait and responded, with one writing: "Haha how do you make funny + scary + sexy + goofy + spooky all together?! You are a genius!!"



A second said: "You are the best, love your Halloween outfits, even in them you're beautiful! Love you." A third added: "Not sure if I'm supposed to be laughing, but… yer' killin me!!!"

The mother-of-three's spooky appearance in new video comes after she revealed that to celebrate her 50th birthday in April, she threw herself a wedding party.