Saturday Oct 29 2022
Harry ‘torn apart’ his relationship with William by ‘monetising’ grief of Diana’s death

Saturday Oct 29, 2022

Prince Harry was recently slammed by a royal commentator for ‘brazenly monetising’ his grief of Diana’s death in his upcoming book Spare.

The Duke of Sussex unveiled the title and cover of his much-anticipated book on Thursday. 

Prince Harry titled his memoir Spare “with the clear message that he’s been done down by his family — the King’s ‘spare’ son, cast aside, as opposed to the heir who takes the crown,” wrote Amanda Platell in her piece for Daily Mail.

She wrote: “As Diana, Princess of Wales, was laid to rest, billions wondered what the Princes must be thinking and feeling. For Harry, this is his story at last.”

Amanda slammed Harry’s book stating “this is about hard cash.”

“Diana was Mummy to them both. The difference is that Harry is brazenly monetising his grief while William carries his silently and with dignity, like his dad, King Charles, and other members of his family,” she continued.

“Self-pitying, self-aggrandising, ready to sell his story to the highest bidder, Harry has torn apart any relationship he might have still had with his brother and father.

“Instead of embracing his new family and life in California, he is still raking over the past, the eternal victim,” she added,

She questioned if there is much difference between Harry’s memoir and Netflix’s “ruthless exploitation of Diana’s death for profit.”

