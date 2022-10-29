 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 29 2022
By
Web Desk

King Charles makes Archie feel proud by linking historic Coronation to grandson's birthday

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 29, 2022

King Charles makes Archie feel proud by linking historic Coronation to grandsons birthday

Fans of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry turned their guns against the Royal Family after it was announced the Coronation of King Charles III will take place on Archie's fourth birthday.

However, royal biographer Angela Levin branded the criticism as  'ridiculous' and 'just nonsense'.

The author of Camilla: From Outcast to Queen Consort told Express.co.uk: "The child will be four and I don't think they start looking at calendar dates and get crossed [at that age]. I haven't met one yet who has done that."

"And I think as long as he has cake and presents he couldn't care less."

Sharing her thoughts on the decision, Levin said that in the future, Archie will even appreciate the fact he shares the birthday with a historic event linked to his family.

She added: "On the other hand, if you wanted to be positive, he might be quite happy, it is honourable to have his birthday on the same day as his grandfather's Coronation, which he will think about when he is much older."

The historic ceremony of King Charles' Coronation will take place at Westminster Abbey on May 6 in 2023, on the fourth birthday of Meghan and Harry's eldest child Archie.

More From Entertainment:

South Africa celebrates official coronation of Zulu king

South Africa celebrates official coronation of Zulu king
Johnny Depp gave court ‘altered, manipulated’ images of Amber Heard injuries?

Johnny Depp gave court ‘altered, manipulated’ images of Amber Heard injuries?
David, Victoria Beckham ‘closer than ever’ after Nicola Peltz feud

David, Victoria Beckham ‘closer than ever’ after Nicola Peltz feud
King Charles manages to impress Brits at last

King Charles manages to impress Brits at last
‘Kanye West is banned from Late Show’, says Stephen Colbert

‘Kanye West is banned from Late Show’, says Stephen Colbert
Jennifer Aniston wants share in profits from Brad Pitt production house sale

Jennifer Aniston wants share in profits from Brad Pitt production house sale
Prince Harry ‘positioning’ higher to get better US digs?

Prince Harry ‘positioning’ higher to get better US digs?
Harry ‘torn apart’ his relationship with William by ‘monetising’ grief of Diana’s death

Harry ‘torn apart’ his relationship with William by ‘monetising’ grief of Diana’s death
BTS Jin bids farewell on ‘magical night’ in Buenos Aires

BTS Jin bids farewell on ‘magical night’ in Buenos Aires
Jennifer Garner seems restless to become bride again, wears wedding dress in new video

Jennifer Garner seems restless to become bride again, wears wedding dress in new video
Kanye West only able to enter Skechers as staff thought he was ‘gardener’

Kanye West only able to enter Skechers as staff thought he was ‘gardener’

New DC chief quashes Marvel-DC rivalry amid heated comparisons

New DC chief quashes Marvel-DC rivalry amid heated comparisons