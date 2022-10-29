 
Saturday Oct 29 2022
Web Desk

Henry Cavill, Eiza González team up for new movie The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare

Web Desk

Saturday Oct 29, 2022

Henry Cavill has recently paired up with Eiza González for Guy Ritchie’s movie The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.

According to Deadline, Cavill’s movie will be produced by Top Gun: Maverick’s Jerry Bruckheimer. The movie will reportedly begin shooting in January next year in Turkey.

The World War II action spy movie is based on war reporter and historian Damien Lewis’ popular book of the same name.

“Cavill is set to play the part of the leader of the secret combat organisation, while Baby Driver actress will play a military sniper with extraordinary spy-craft abilities” per official synopsis.

The World War II action spy movie is inspired by real event and “will chart PM Winston Churchill’s and James Bond scribe Ian Fleming’s secret WWII combat organisation”.

Citing the synopsis of the movie, the outlet mentioned, “The clandestine squad’s unconventional and entirely ‘ungentlemanly’ fighting techniques against the Nazis helped change the course of the war and in part gave birth to the modern Black Ops unit.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Cavill will be next seen in his iconic role of Superman in the DC Extended Universe.

