King Charles, Camilla put their own spin on a royal tradition

King Charles III and his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort have put their own spin on a royal tradition by having three bedrooms in their London residence, Clarence House.



In line with royal tradition, most married members of the royal family tend to have separate bedrooms. The late Queen and her husband, Prince Philip, were among those who followed this rule but not everyone in the Royal Family chooses to do so.

According to a friend of the royal couple, the "secret" to their "long-lasting marriage" is not two, but three bedrooms in Clarence House.

The new monarch has multiple properties, but his London base, Clarence House, is an incredibly grand mansion.

Charles may opt to relocate to Buckingham Palace, but will likely remain in Clarence House while he waits for the refurbishment to be completed. That’s because the arrangement allows the duo to have their own designated space as well as a shared bedroom.

One source told the Daily Mail: “[His Royal Highness] has a room with a double bed, decorated to his own taste, then Camilla has her own room with a double bed, decorated just the way she likes it."