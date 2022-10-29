 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry advised to take lesson from Princess Anne on being 'spare'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 29, 2022

Prince Harry advised to take lesson from Princess Anne on being spare

Princess Anne's fans took a dig at Prince Harry as they asked the Duke to take the lesson from the Princess Royal on being a spare.

Prince Harry sparked reaction by revealing the title of his upcoming memoir would be Spare. It reportedly refers to the old saying heir and spare.

Harry was William's spare until Charles eldest son had his children. In the same way, Andrew was Prince Charles' spare even though he was born after Princess Anne. The monarchy reportedly used to pass through the male line.

However, fans of the Princess Royal have urged Harry to take a leaf out of Anne's book because she has never complained about her and her children, Zara and Peter, being relegated by less hard-working brothers Andrew and Edward. 

Despite being Queen Elizabeth II's eldest daughter and second-born child, Princess Anne has fallen from second to sixteenth in line of succession. 

Soon after Harry announced the title of his book, Twitter lit up with support for Princess Anne who was on a royal tour in Uganda at the time. 

"Do you know who is also a spare? This amazing woman, who understood her role, has never complained, stood by her brother and supported him in every way. Sad that Prince Harry didn't learn from her," wrote one.

Another penned : "Princess Anne is a role model for being a "spare". She rocked it. PrinceHarrySpare is just a bitter & spoilt man child. He sure loved being a Royal, the privileges, freebies & attention. But he's always been jealous of William, the heir, while he was "just" the spare."

More From Entertainment:

Evan Peters wishes to do ‘normal’ roles after portraying serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer

Evan Peters wishes to do ‘normal’ roles after portraying serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer
Kanye West's ex-Julia Fox steps outside in style with her son in NYC

Kanye West's ex-Julia Fox steps outside in style with her son in NYC
Dolly Parton announces retirement from touring: 'like to stay closer to home with husband’

Dolly Parton announces retirement from touring: 'like to stay closer to home with husband’
King Charles, Camilla put their own spin on a royal tradition

King Charles, Camilla put their own spin on a royal tradition
Gigi Hadid shows off her style credentials as she steps out in NYC

Gigi Hadid shows off her style credentials as she steps out in NYC
Britney Spears throws shade at family as she discusses ‘upperworld crime’

Britney Spears throws shade at family as she discusses ‘upperworld crime’

South Africa celebrates official coronation of Zulu king

South Africa celebrates official coronation of Zulu king
Johnny Depp gave court ‘altered, manipulated’ images of Amber Heard injuries?

Johnny Depp gave court ‘altered, manipulated’ images of Amber Heard injuries?
David, Victoria Beckham ‘closer than ever’ after Nicola Peltz feud

David, Victoria Beckham ‘closer than ever’ after Nicola Peltz feud
Henry Cavill, Eiza González team up for new movie The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare

Henry Cavill, Eiza González team up for new movie The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare
King Charles manages to impress Brits at last

King Charles manages to impress Brits at last
‘Kanye West is banned from Late Show’, says Stephen Colbert

‘Kanye West is banned from Late Show’, says Stephen Colbert