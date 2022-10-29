Prince Harry advised to take lesson from Princess Anne on being 'spare'

Princess Anne's fans took a dig at Prince Harry as they asked the Duke to take the lesson from the Princess Royal on being a spare.



Prince Harry sparked reaction by revealing the title of his upcoming memoir would be Spare. It reportedly refers to the old saying heir and spare.



Harry was William's spare until Charles eldest son had his children. In the same way, Andrew was Prince Charles' spare even though he was born after Princess Anne. The monarchy reportedly used to pass through the male line.

However, fans of the Princess Royal have urged Harry to take a leaf out of Anne's book because she has never complained about her and her children, Zara and Peter, being relegated by less hard-working brothers Andrew and Edward.



Despite being Queen Elizabeth II's eldest daughter and second-born child, Princess Anne has fallen from second to sixteenth in line of succession.

Soon after Harry announced the title of his book, Twitter lit up with support for Princess Anne who was on a royal tour in Uganda at the time.



"Do you know who is also a spare? This amazing woman, who understood her role, has never complained, stood by her brother and supported him in every way. Sad that Prince Harry didn't learn from her," wrote one.

Another penned : "Princess Anne is a role model for being a "spare". She rocked it. PrinceHarrySpare is just a bitter & spoilt man child. He sure loved being a Royal, the privileges, freebies & attention. But he's always been jealous of William, the heir, while he was "just" the spare."