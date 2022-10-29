 
Queen Consort Camilla plane met with mid-air smash horror

Queen Consort Camilla's plane was met with unexpected mid-air smash on its way back to the UK from India.

Camilla was reportedly onboard the British Airways Boeing 777-200ER aircraft from Bangalore to London Heathrow on Friday when it collided with a bird, reported Daily Mail.

The outlet also reported that the Queen Consort’s plane showed a massive dent in its nose cone where the weather radar is housed.

The publication noted that the damage looked dramatic noting Camilla is known to have fears of flying.

Camilla visited Soukya holistic health retreat which offers yoga and ayurvedic and homoeopathic treatments.

According to the Times of India, an insider told: “It looked like this break was very important for her."

Camilla spent time around a 40 feet tall Tabebuia Rosea tree at Soukya which she planted in 2012, reminding her of growth, resilience and forbearance.

