Saturday Oct 29 2022
Michael Jackson’s son speaks up about his father’s ‘synergy’ with late Princess Diana

Michael Jackson’s son Prince Jackson has recently opened up about his father’s close friendship with late Princess Diana on ITV’s Good Morning Britain on Friday.

According to Daily Mail, the late King of Pop first met Diana at Wembley Stadium in London in 1988.

The late musician’s son revealed that his father and Diana had a lot in common as they both were popular with their admirers however, they were intensely “scrutinised” by the press at the time.

“My father just felt like, as he explained it to me, that he felt connected to Diana in a way that he didn't really have those connections with other people,” said the 25-year-old humanitarian.

Prince shared that they both treasured their private lives with their children.

Diana was mom to Prince William and Prince Harry and Michael was dad to Prince, Paris and Bigi.

Prince remarked, “My dad loved how Diana loved, and he loved how she tried to be a great mom to her children and how she wanted to just be a good person.”

“I felt like there was just so much synergy there. Every time my father used to speak about his relationship with her it was filled with so much love, but also at the same time sorrow, because he had lost a friend that was so near and dear to his heart,” added Prince.

Meanwhile, Diana was killed in a car crash in Paris in 1997 whereas Michael died in 2009.

