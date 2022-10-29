King Charles latest move saddens Princess Anne's fans

King Charles III, who replaced Prince Harry as Captain General of the Royal Marines, has disheartened Anne's fans who were expecting that the honoury military role would go to the Princess Royal.



The new monarch has become ceremonial head of Prince Harry's beloved Commandos a day after the Duke's memoir announcement.

The Duke of Sussex was very upset when his prestigious title was removed by the Queen in 2020 after Megxit.

There were speculations that Princess Anne was going to be handed the role after Palace said it would go to a 'working royal'.

Despite being Queen Elizabeth's eldest daughter and second-born child, Princess Anne has fallen from second to sixteenth in line of succession.

However, Princess Royal has never complained about her and her children, Zara and Peter, being relegated by other royals.