Prince Harry to jet off to UK to promote 'Spare': 'Not a relaxing Christmas'

Prince Harry will touch down his homeland to promote upcoming memoir 'Spare.'



The Duke of Sussex is reportedly planning to fly to UK in the upcoming months to promote his book.

Harry will also explain the "intent" in writing the memoir, reports Mail Online.

"Put it this way, it's not going to make for a relaxing family Christmas," a source said.

Meanwhile, Professor Pauline MacLaran describes Harry's book as 'very personal and emotional account.'

Ms MacLaran told Express.co.uk: "I expect the book will contain details of his growing up within the royal household.

"This will mean revisiting his mother’s death and the lead-up to it, I imagine, with the turbulent years that preceded it – in particular, the warring relationship between Charles and Diana and how that impacted on him. It is likely to be a very personal and emotional account."