‘Drake & Josh’ on-screen siblings reunite for a hilarious video: WATCH

Miranda Cosgrove and Josh Peck were reminiscent of Megan and Josh from the popular show Drake & Josh.



In an Instagram Reel shared by Peck, Cosgrove is seen with a camera in had with a filter on from the movie Smile.

For the movie promotions, a new face mapping SMILE lens is available on Snapchat and a branded effect is available on TikTok. There’s also a SMILE pop up lens on Snapchat, TikTok, and Instagram that you can use in your videos to scare your family and friends.

As Peck approaches Cosgrove, he is startled by the filter, leaving her in fits of laughter.

From 2004 to 2007, Cosgrove and Peck played siblings Megan and Josh on Nickelodeon's Drake & Josh. Recently, they were able to work together again on Cosgrove's Paramount+ iCarly revival.



Peck, 35, appeared on a few episodes as Paul, a talent manager helping Carly Shay (Cosgrove) to help her progress even further as an influencer.

Earlier in an interview with PEOPLE in June 2022, Cosgrove expressed her gratitude for sharing a close with her on-screen brother, Peck.

"One of the first things I ever did in acting was Drake & Josh," Cosgrove, 29, recalled. "I auditioned for it when I was 8 and the final audition was with Josh Peck, and I got to meet him for the first time."

"It was so much fun getting to work with him when I was little because he's not afraid to just, like, go wild and be hilarious and improv and do whatever. So, I've always loved him."

Working with Peck once again, the actress shared that it all came to a full circle. “It really felt like we came full circle to have him on my show, when I started off my whole career on his show. To have his character be playing Carly's manager, it was really fun."