Prince Harry memoir isn’t ‘takedown’ of Royal Family 

Sunday Oct 30 2022
Sunday Oct 30, 2022

Prince Harry’s controversial memoir Spare has been described as a “beautiful read” by a royal insider who dashed the rumours of the book containing damaging claims against The Firm.

Brisbane Times reported that the Duke of Sussex’s book addresses certain issues and struggles that readers from all walks of life will identify.

“The sources acknowledge that was the undeniable result of the now infamous Oprah Winfrey interview. But they insist the book is wholly different,” the outlet reported.

One source added: “You can’t kind of always live your life trying to make your family or your siblings happy.”

“You have to choose your own happiness,” they added.

Meanwhile, the publisher of the book Penguin Random House said: “For Harry, this is his story at last. With its raw, unflinching honesty, Spare is a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief.”

