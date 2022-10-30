Prince William, Kate Middleton take another crown

 
Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has added another feather to her cap as she and her husband Prince William are crowned most popular royals.

Prince William and Kate are crowned most popular royals of Britain in the latest poll with 69 and 67 percent votes respectively.

According to Mail on Sunday, 69 percent found the Prince of Wales most ‘favorable’ royal, with his wife Kate second with 67 percent beating Princess Anne and Meghan Markle.

Estranged royal couple Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle were placed on fifth and sixth respectively with 44 and 32 percent.

In third place was Princess Royal Anne with 64 percent.

King Charles, who ascended to throne in September, came fourth with 54 percent.

A total of 1095 Britons shared their opinion in the poll.

