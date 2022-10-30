Adele hints at doing a Broadway musical to win Tony award, Deets inside

Adele hinted at doing a Broadway musical to win a Tony award and secure the EGOT status while admitting she’s ‘not the biggest Broadway fan.

The Grammy winner, 34, expressed her thoughts during a fan event, when she was asked if she’d try to get an EGOT by acting on Broadway, so she could win a Tony, according to Broadway World.

For the unversed, EGOT is the status given to a person who has won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony.

The Easy On Me singer replied, “I can’t lie guys, I’m not a massive Broadway fan,” adding, “I know, I know. I’m talking about musicals though because I’ve been seeing a couple of plays, but I don’t think I’ve seen enough.”

However, Adele did mention that she would consider playing the role of Rose in a production of Gypsy.

“I did love the role of the mum in it. She has a song when she was like, ‘I wanted to do all of this’ and she’s jealous of her own daughter and she’s really caught up about it. At one bit, she was just a bitch in it — which I could nail,” the Someone Like You singer said.

Adele already has 15 Grammys and an Oscar for the James Bond theme song, Skyfall. She also bagged an Emmy last month for Best Outstanding Variety Special for her One Night Only concert special on CBS.

“Because I’m so lazy. I’m so notoriously lazy,” Adele continued. “I would not be able to do matinees and all that. I don’t have the stamina for that.”

“But never say never. If I move to New York, I get bored, I’ll be on that stage in a hot second.”