 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 30 2022
By
Web Desk

'The Legend of Maula Jatt' overtakes global box office with landslide win: report

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 30, 2022

The Legend of Maula Jatt overtakes global box office with landslide win: report
'The Legend of Maula Jatt' overtakes global box office with landslide win: report

The Legend of Maula Jatt has managed to achieve another lifetime success milestone after an updated roundup of figures and collections from the box office.

According to an updated report by Geo News, The Legend of Maula Jatt won majorly in the UK, with £42,296 on day 17, which is a daily record in itself, as well as £984,684 that has accumulated to date.

For those unversed, lifetime collections on the other hand have managed to soar to almost £977,411.

An overall analysis of the total overseas gross data comes to around $4.22 million as well.

$1.42 million in North America, $1.1 million in the UK, $1.09 million in the Gulf, as well as $326k in Australia, have also been noted in the overall breakdown.

This news comes just weeks after it was announced that almost 100+ screens were additionally added to the roster “due to overwhelming audience demand.”

The Legend of Maula Jatt hit screens back on October 13th, 2022 and boasts the cream of the crop, namely, Mahira Khan, Humaima Malick, Faris Shafi and Gohar Rasheed.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles to hold climate event on eve of COP27

King Charles to hold climate event on eve of COP27
King Charles gets closer to William, Kate thanks to Harry’s rift

King Charles gets closer to William, Kate thanks to Harry’s rift
Prince Harry going to ‘jeopardise’ royal future for Lilibet, Archie with memoir

Prince Harry going to ‘jeopardise’ royal future for Lilibet, Archie with memoir
King Charles once forced to leave home: Interesting details revealed

King Charles once forced to leave home: Interesting details revealed
Scott Disick goes casual as he’s spotted taking relaxing drive with mystery brunette

Scott Disick goes casual as he’s spotted taking relaxing drive with mystery brunette
Julia Roberts reveals Martin Luther King Jr, Coretta Scott paid for her hospital bill

Julia Roberts reveals Martin Luther King Jr, Coretta Scott paid for her hospital bill

Meghan Markle overshadows 'magnificent' era of Queen reign

Meghan Markle overshadows 'magnificent' era of Queen reign
King Charles snubbed as Princess Beatrice rules herself out of key role

King Charles snubbed as Princess Beatrice rules herself out of key role
Brooklyn Beckham pens romantic note for wife Nicola Peltz as they celebrate 3 years of togetherness

Brooklyn Beckham pens romantic note for wife Nicola Peltz as they celebrate 3 years of togetherness
Prince Harry told to ‘spare’ world from details of memoir

Prince Harry told to ‘spare’ world from details of memoir
Adele hints at doing a Broadway musical to win Tony award, Deets inside

Adele hints at doing a Broadway musical to win Tony award, Deets inside
Prince Harry ‘selling his soul to make ends meet’

Prince Harry ‘selling his soul to make ends meet’