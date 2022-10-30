'The Legend of Maula Jatt' overtakes global box office with landslide win: report

The Legend of Maula Jatt has managed to achieve another lifetime success milestone after an updated roundup of figures and collections from the box office.



According to an updated report by Geo News, The Legend of Maula Jatt won majorly in the UK, with £42,296 on day 17, which is a daily record in itself, as well as £984,684 that has accumulated to date.

For those unversed, lifetime collections on the other hand have managed to soar to almost £977,411.

An overall analysis of the total overseas gross data comes to around $4.22 million as well.

$1.42 million in North America, $1.1 million in the UK, $1.09 million in the Gulf, as well as $326k in Australia, have also been noted in the overall breakdown.

This news comes just weeks after it was announced that almost 100+ screens were additionally added to the roster “due to overwhelming audience demand.”

The Legend of Maula Jatt hit screens back on October 13th, 2022 and boasts the cream of the crop, namely, Mahira Khan, Humaima Malick, Faris Shafi and Gohar Rasheed.