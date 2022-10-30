 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Holly Willoughby sets hearts racing as she steps out to walk her retriever Bailey in park

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 30, 2022

Holly Willoughby set hearts racing when she stepped out for a leisurely stroll with her golden retriever Bailey for a stroll in a park on Saturday before stopping to play a game of fetch.

The TV presenter, 41, looked stunning in a graphic T-shirt and a cool leather biker jacket, which was covered in embroidered detailing.

To finish off the biker chick look she also opted for elevating her height with a pair of chunky black military boots.

Holly Willoughby sets hearts racing as she steps out to walk her retriever Bailey in park

While Holly appeared to opt-out of any Halloween parties this year, the media personality recently shared a series of throwbacks of her old looks.

Holly Willoughby sets hearts racing as she steps out to walk her retriever Bailey in park

Holly shared an array of her favourite Halloween fancy dress outfits from over the years, including when she dressed up as Harley Quinn back in 2016.

Holly Willoughby sets hearts racing as she steps out to walk her retriever Bailey in park

She took to the Instagram page of her lifestyle brand Wylde Moon to take a look back at some of her iconic spooky costumes from over the years.


