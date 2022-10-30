Holly Willoughby sets hearts racing as she steps out to walk her retriever Bailey in park

Holly Willoughby set hearts racing when she stepped out for a leisurely stroll with her golden retriever Bailey for a stroll in a park on Saturday before stopping to play a game of fetch.

The TV presenter, 41, looked stunning in a graphic T-shirt and a cool leather biker jacket, which was covered in embroidered detailing.



To finish off the biker chick look she also opted for elevating her height with a pair of chunky black military boots.

While Holly appeared to opt-out of any Halloween parties this year, the media personality recently shared a series of throwbacks of her old looks.

Holly shared an array of her favourite Halloween fancy dress outfits from over the years, including when she dressed up as Harley Quinn back in 2016.

She took to the Instagram page of her lifestyle brand Wylde Moon to take a look back at some of her iconic spooky costumes from over the years.



