Sunday Oct 30 2022
Louis Walsh gives insight into Simon Cowell’s humourous personality

Sunday Oct 30, 2022

Simon Cowell is a funny guy and loves prank calling his showbiz pals ¬pretending to be German, Louis Walsh has revealed.

Louis, 70, who was a judge alongside Cowell on The X Factor, said his former boss would put on a dodgy accent and ring out of the blue posing as a man called Wolfgang.

He said: “One day I was walking in London and my phone rang and I answered.

“He said ‘This is Wolfgang in Germany, you are Mr Walsh, you manage the Westlife?’

“I said ‘yeah’. He said ‘I want to talk to you, we have a really big deal for yoghurt in Germany, would you be interested? Do the boys like yoghurt’.

I didn’t know so I said ‘yeah, they will’.

Louis also revealed another of Cowell’s practical jokes – getting X Factor production staff to secretly make him turn orange so he looked like an Oompa Loompa.

“It was a prank and he loved doing that. Every day was fun with him. Every day.”

