Prince William and Kate Middleton issue statement on South Korea stampede

Prince William and Kate Middleton sent love and prayers to the parents, families and loved ones of those who lost their life in South Korea.

The Prince and Princess of Wales issued a statement after several people were killed in a Halloween stampede.

Nearly 150 people were killed in a crowd surge and stampede, the cause of which is still unclear in South Korean capital.

Tens of thousands of people -- mostly young, and many wearing elaborate Halloween costumes -- had descended upon the district Saturday night, for the first major Halloween celebration since most Covid-19 restrictions were lifted.