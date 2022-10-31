 
entertainment
Monday Oct 31 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince William and Kate Middleton issue statement on South Korea stampede

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 31, 2022

Prince William and Kate Middleton issue statement on South Korea stampede

Prince William and Kate Middleton sent love and prayers to the parents, families and loved ones of those who lost their life in South Korea.

The Prince and Princess of Wales issued a statement after several people were killed in a  Halloween stampede.

Prince William and Kate Middleton issue statement on South Korea stampede

Nearly 150 people were killed in a crowd surge and stampede, the cause of which is still unclear in South Korean capital.

Tens of thousands of people -- mostly young, and many wearing elaborate Halloween costumes -- had descended upon the district Saturday night, for the first major Halloween celebration since most Covid-19 restrictions were lifted.

More From Entertainment:

Kendall Jenner shares picture with boyfriend Devin Booker on his 26th birthday

Kendall Jenner shares picture with boyfriend Devin Booker on his 26th birthday

Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Black Adam’ remains atop North America box office

Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Black Adam’ remains atop North America box office
Bob Dylan pays tribute to Jerry Lee Lewis

Bob Dylan pays tribute to Jerry Lee Lewis

King Charles goes against Queen's wish

King Charles goes against Queen's wish

Prince Harry accused of preferring money over family

Prince Harry accused of preferring money over family

Prince Harry blasted for 'getting someone to write a book for him'

Prince Harry blasted for 'getting someone to write a book for him'
Prince Harry urged to stop treating his hard working family with contempt

Prince Harry urged to stop treating his hard working family with contempt
Louis Walsh gives insight into Simon Cowell’s humourous personality

Louis Walsh gives insight into Simon Cowell’s humourous personality
Prince William’s ‘rebellious’ side laid bare by body language expert

Prince William’s ‘rebellious’ side laid bare by body language expert
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's plan to ‘destroy Royal Family’ exposed

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's plan to ‘destroy Royal Family’ exposed
Simon Cowell’s son Eric is doing big things for daddy: Deets inside

Simon Cowell’s son Eric is doing big things for daddy: Deets inside
Netflix movie 'Black Samurai' from director of 'John Wick': Find out the details

Netflix movie 'Black Samurai' from director of 'John Wick': Find out the details