Monday Oct 31 2022
Netflix 'From Scratch': Meet the complete cast from the new series

Monday Oct 31, 2022

Netflix recently released it new show, From Scratch, which is already becoming popular amongst viewers.

Based on Tembi Locke’s memoir, From Scratch: A Memoir of Love, Sicily, and Finding Home, the show is a heartrending story of loss and resilience. It follows the story of Amy Wheeler who falls in love with a Sicilian chef while she was on an educational programme in Italy. The pair is faced with many challenges owing to their different backgrounds and an impending tragedy that awaits them.

According to Marie Claire, “The show has quickly become beloved for its depictions of romantic, familial, and parental love, and it will make you cry tears of joy and tears of heartbreak in equal measure.”

Before one begins their roller coaster of emotions with the limited series, it’s only fair to meet the stellar cast, the brilliant Black and Italian actors, of From Scratch.

Zoe Saldaña as Amahle ‘Amy’ Wheeler

Amy, who is based on the memoir's author Locke, is a loving daughter and sister who was raised in Houston, Texas.

Eugenio Mastrandrea as Lino Ortolano

Chef Lino is the son of a family of Sicilian farmers, who strayed from the family business to work as a professional chef.

Danielle Deadwyler as Zora Wheeler

Amy's older and supportive sister Zora. She is a schoolteacher who lets Amy and Lino stay with her when they move to Los Angeles.

Keith David as Herschel Wheeler

Amy and Zora's father Herschel is a proud Texas cowboy, who wants Amy to follow in his footsteps with a stable law career.

Kellita Smith as Lynn Wheeler

Amy and Zora's mother Lynn, who is devoted mother even though she may not always agree with her daughters.

Judith Scott as Maxine Wheeler

Amy and Zora's stepmother Maxine has been married to Herschel since he and Lynn divorced when they were young.

Lucia Sardo as Filomena Ortolano

Lino's mother Filomena keeps with the traditions of her small, tight-knit Sicilian community and reluctantly follows her husband's wishes.

Paride Benassai as Giacomo Ortolano

Lino's father Giacomo is a proud Sicilian farmer who is disappointed with his son for not taking over the family business.

Isla Colbert as Idalia

Idalia is the sweet and adorable seven-year-old adopted daughter of Amy and Lino.

