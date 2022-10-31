Prince Harry’s snub at Queen’s funeral branded a ‘real shame’

Prince Harry was famously banned from wearing his military uniform to Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral

Prince Harry was famously banned from wearing his military uniform to his grandmother Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral in September this year, and a British reality star has branded the move a ‘real shame’ for the monarchy.

Talking to The Daily Star recently, The Real Housewives of Cheshire star Rachel Lugo opened up about how she felt about Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, who infamously left the royal family behind for a life in Hollywood in 2020’s Megxit.

Recalling a conversation she had had with her son in the army about Prince Harry getting snubbed at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in September, Rachel shared, “I said to him what are your thoughts on Harry not wearing his uniform at the Queen's funeral and we both agreed it was a real shame…”

“… Because he's done two tours of Afghanistan and he's earned the uniform and the right to wear it,” she explained.

Rachel also shared how she wishes for Prince Harry to mend his feud with older brother Prince William, saying, “I just hope the two brothers become close again because something could happen at any time and it's just very sad when families become fractured, there's not much you can't talk through, and apologise for.”