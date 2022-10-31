 
entertainment
Taylor Swift hints at collaboration with U2 frontman Bono

Taylor Swift teased about a possible collaboration with Irish singer Bono in her latest appearance with him at the UK talk show. 

Bono, 62, declared himself a 'Swiftie', in his latest interaction with Swift, 32, on The Graham Norton Show.

When asked if they both have ever worked together, Swift hinted about a possible collaboration saying, 'Not yet. We're gonna talk about it later.'

Bono admitted, "I'm a Swiftie" on the show, after listening to that, Swift put her hands to her heart in gratitude. 

'He’s so nice he sent me roses when I played in Dublin. He doesn’t want to take credit … He’s a truly great person. He’s just that great and thoughtful, just the best there is,' Swift added.

'I better have a drink,' Bono joked.

Swift appeared in various shows just days after she topped the charts with her latest hit album Midnights.

With record sales of over 1.6 million in the United States and 3 million worldwide, Midnights became the biggest-selling record of the decade.

Moreover, the album soared high on the Billboard charts in the U.S. and debuted on #1 in the UK, Australia, Canada, France, etc.

Swift also became the only recording artist in history to have five albums debut with over 1 million units sold.

The album has also already crossed over 1 billion global streams in less than a week, which is a new career high for Swift.

