Monday Oct 31 2022
Web Desk

Prince Harry lays bare plans for Christmas: ‘Windsor or Montecito?’

Web Desk

Monday Oct 31, 2022

File Footage

Sources close to Prince Harry have finally weighed in on where the Duke of Sussex is expected to spend the majority of Christmas.

According to The Mirror, the inside sources pointed out the near ‘rock bottom’ status Prince Harry currently shares and blamed the ‘loaded’ memoir as the culprit.

The insider warns if issues persist, “This book could spell the end for any relationship Harry wants to have with his family, it's desperately sad.”

In light of this, it seems the royal has “no plans” of stepping foot in the UK for Christmas.

This comes barely a few days after the release date for the upcoming memoir was shared with the public, via an entire website dedicated to the cause.

This also follows Prince Harry’s decision to capitalize on the “late 2022” rush of the Christmas market, for his ‘special’ memoir.

For those unversed, the memoir is slated to hit racks by January 10th, 2022, and will follow the official mourning period after Queen Elizabeth’s death. 

