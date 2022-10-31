Prince William shares first statement after Prince Harry confirmed memoir release date

Prince of Wales, Prince William has shared his first statement on social media days after his brother Prince Harry announced cover and release date of his memoir.



Prince William turned to Twitter and shared his message after more than 150 people were killed in Halloween stampede in Seoul.

Over 150 people have been killed in a stampede at a Halloween event in Seoul, officials said.

Most of the victims were young women in their 20s.

Authorities also said they had received more than 2,600 reports of people missing.

The Prince of Wales tweeted, “Catherine and I send all our love and prayers to the parents, families and loved ones of those tragically lost in Seoul yesterday evening. W & C.”

It is Prince William’s first statement on social media—Twitter and Instagram—since release date of Prince Harry’s memoir was confirmed.

The Duke of Sussex will release his memoir next January, his publisher said last week.

Titled "Spare," the tell-all memoir that is expected to address the strains of Harry´s life in the public eye will hit the shelves on January 10, 2023.