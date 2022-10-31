King Charles III can never sell Buckingham Palace ‘nor do revenues from it’

 
King Charles III ascended the throne following his mother Queen Elizabeth II’s death which also got him the inheritance of Buckingham Palace but the new monarch cannot sell the lavish building nor he can do ‘revenues from’ it.

The London building is forbidden to be sold as the Crown Estate website explains: “The Crown Estate belongs to the reigning monarch 'in right of The Crown, that is, it is owned by the monarch for the duration of their reign, by virtue of their accession to the throne.

“But it is not the private property of the monarch - it cannot be sold by the monarch, nor do revenues from it belong to the monarch,” it adds.

The palace is owned by an independent company and The Treasury is one of its key stakeholders.

Previously, Daily Mail reported that the Queen never wanted to live there as Penny Junor reported in her book The Firm: “None of them wanted to go. They loved Clarence House; it was a family home, but Winston Churchill, who was then Prime Minister, insisted upon it."

